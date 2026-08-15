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Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

The Indiana Fever knocked off the Dallas Wings Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 98-87 for their third straight win.

Published on August 15, 2026
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WNBA: AUG 14 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever collected their third straight win by beating the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night 98-87.

After scoring just 35 points in the first half, Indiana scored 63 points in the second half. The team pulled away from Dallas with 35 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark led the team in scoring with 29 points. She also picked up her 11th double-double of the season, adding 10 assists.

With 23 points Friday night, Kelsey Mitchell has now scored 20 points or more in 18 consecutive games. That’s the longest streak in a single season in WNBA history.

WNBA: AUG 14 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Other Fever players in scoring in double figures were Aliyah Boston (16) and Tyasha Harris (15). With 10 rebounds, Boston recorded her 10th double-double of the season.

Indiana improves to 22-12 on the season and 13-6 when playing at home. They have won five of their last six games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever are on the road on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Dream (21-12).

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Aliyah Boston Caitlin Clark Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

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