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Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

The suspects include three adults and two juveniles.

Published on August 13, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Police say five people arrested in connection with a $2 million jewelry heist in southeast Indianapolis told investigators they are members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan-based gang that U.S. officials have designated as a terrorist organization.

The suspects include three adults and two juveniles. Police say the group robbed King Jewelers on Emerson Avenue, taking about $2 million in jewelry and $65,000 in cash.

The suspects later led police on a three-county chase on I-65 before abandoning their car and running away. All five were arrested on preliminary armed robbery charges.

Federal indictments describe Tren de Aragua as a violent Venezuelan gang linked to crimes including murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking. The U.S. government has designated the group a foreign terrorist organization.

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