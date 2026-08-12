Multiple People Injured in Southeast Indy Crash, Woman Killed

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and several other people were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to E. Epler Avenue between South Meridian Street and South East Street, near Round Hill Cemetery, for a crash involving two vehicles.

Several people were taken to area hospitals with various injuries. IMPD has not said how many people were hurt or released details about their conditions.

IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team is handling the investigation.