4-Year-Old Killed in Jennings County After Tree Fell on Home

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A 4-year-old died in Jennings County after a tree fell on a house Tuesday afternoon during severe weather.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. in Geneva Township.

The child had already passed away when first responders arrived.

There were no tornado warnings sent out in Jennings County on Tuesday as strong storms moved across the state. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Jennings and surrounding counties.

No other information about the child’s death has been released at this time.