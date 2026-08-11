Charges Filed Against Distributor of Illegal Drugs in Kokomo

(Source: Kokomo PD)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators from the Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force and Kokomo Police Drug Task Force have arrested a man they said has been distributing large amounts of illegal drugs in the area.

An investigation into Delmar Cannon began in May. After a few months, the investigation was finished and a search warrant was issued for two locations in Kokomo: 623 E. Walnut Street and 1021 E. Broadway Street.

On Friday, the Howard County SWAT Team, Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force, Kokomo Police Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, Grant County J.E.A.N Team and Cass County Drug Task Force executed the search warrants at the two locations.

As a result, the following was seized:

Approximately 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 1 pound of suspected fentanyl

Approximately 56 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 6 pounds of THC products

4 firearms

Delamr Cannon (Source: Kokomo PD)

Delmar Cannon was arrested and charged with:

Dealing in methamphetamine – Level 2 felony

Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug – Level 2 felony

Dealing in marijuana – Level 5 felony

Felon in possession of a firearm – Level 5 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance – Level 6 felony

Crystal Jackson was also arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance.