Listen Live
Close
Local

Charges Filed Against Distributor of Illegal Drugs in Kokomo

As part of "Operation Old School," the Howard County Sheriff's Task Force and Kokomo Police Drug Task Force arrested Delmar Cannon.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Firearms and drug paraphernalia on a wooden surface.
(Source: Kokomo PD)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators from the Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force and Kokomo Police Drug Task Force have arrested a man they said has been distributing large amounts of illegal drugs in the area.

An investigation into Delmar Cannon began in May. After a few months, the investigation was finished and a search warrant was issued for two locations in Kokomo: 623 E. Walnut Street and 1021 E. Broadway Street.

On Friday, the Howard County SWAT Team, Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force, Kokomo Police Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, Grant County J.E.A.N Team and Cass County Drug Task Force executed the search warrants at the two locations.

As a result, the following was seized:

Approximately 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
Approximately 1 pound of suspected fentanyl
Approximately 56 grams of suspected cocaine
Approximately 6 pounds of THC products
4 firearms

Headshot of a bald, middle-aged Black man with a gray beard, wearing a blue shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Delamr Cannon (Source: Kokomo PD)

Delmar Cannon was arrested and charged with:

Dealing in methamphetamine – Level 2 felony
Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug – Level 2 felony
Dealing in marijuana – Level 5 felony
Felon in possession of a firearm – Level 5 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance – Level 6 felony

Crystal Jackson was also arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Related Tags

Howard County Sheriff's Task Force Indiana State Police Kokomo PD Kokomo Police Drug Task Force Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
RYOBI logo in red text on a white background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Worker Killed at Ryobi Plant in Shelbyville

Comments
University of Notre Dame Main Building
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Signia Hotel Rendering
Local  |  FOX 59

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Comments
A white police car parked in front of a jewelry store called "King Jewelers" and a retail store called "Heartland".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Headshot of a Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew

Comments
Local News
A derailed freight train on a highway, with a person visible near the overturned cars.
Local  |  Staff

1 Injured in Rollover Semi Crash on I-70 in Hancock County

Comments
A close-up portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a serious expression.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

FBI Adds Indianapolis Man To Ten Most Wanted List

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged man with gray hair and a serious expression, wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Florida Man Sentenced for Defrauding Indiana Banks

Comments
Firearms and drug paraphernalia on a wooden surface.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Charges Filed Against Distributor of Illegal Drugs in Kokomo

Comments
Sabey Data Centers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Data Center Moratorium Moves Forward After Indy Council Vote

Comments
Early morning aerial of Interstate 65, 74, 69, and 465 Interchange - Flyover Ramps - Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Build Indiana Council Warns of State Road Funding Crisis

Comments
Night scene of multiple police vehicles with flashing lights on a city street.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Shot, Killed at East Side Motel

Comments
Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Reading Rates Hit 88.7% in Fifth Year of Growth

Comments
A man in a suit standing in a crowd of people, some wearing uniforms.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Council Raises Vehicle Taxes, Overrides Hogsett Veto

Comments
BMW logo with gold stars on a yellow background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former Indiana BMV Employees Charged in Fake Test Scheme

Comments
Severe weather outlook maps for Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12, 2026, showing areas of potential severe storms and weather conditions across Indiana.
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Severe Weather Threats Return Starting Tuesday

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged man with a beard wearing a gray jacket and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made Nearly a Year After West Side Indy Shooting

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Two Vehicles Crash in Whiteland, 1 Killed

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close