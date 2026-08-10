South Bend Man Sentenced for ’23 Noblesville Robbery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A South Bend man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for committing an armed robbery at a Noblesville bank three years ago.

On Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced that 66-year-old Terry Reed was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. Reed pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On June 12, 2023, prosecutors said Reed went into a Chase Bank on Logan Street in Noblesville with a long-barreled revolver. He left with $3,796 in cash.

Soon after, an officer with the Westfield Police Department noticed Reed’s vehicle and then a pursuit began. Police said Reed was driving recklessly and the officer lost sight of his vehicle.

Four days later, Reed was found in South Bend in the same vehicle he had used to drive away from police after the robbery. Reed tried running away from officers on foot before he was eventually detained. While he was running, police said he threw a .38-caliber Colt revolver.

Reed is a convicted felon, with prior felonies for armed robbery in Fulton County, Georgia, and St. Joseph County, Indiana, as well as aggravated battery in Cook County, Illinois.

“This violent criminal didn’t just rob a bank of customer deposits; he robbed everyone inside the bank of their sense of security and peace,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Gun crimes have a negative impact on our entire community, and the sentence imposed today demonstrates that this conduct will simply not be tolerated.

Wheeler also thanked the FBI, the Westfield and Mishawaka police departments, and federal prosecutors for their work in the case.