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Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Hodge died peacefully Aug. 2, according to her obituary.

Published on August 5, 2026
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A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Source: Janie Hodge from WTTV’s “Popeye and Janie” / Janie Hodge from WTTV’s “Popeye and Janie”

INDIANAPOLIS — Janie Hodge, the longtime Indianapolis television personality who introduced generations of Hoosier children to music and learning on WTTV’s “Popeye and Janie,” has died. She was 93.

Hodge died peacefully Aug. 2, according to her obituary.

A graduate of Shortridge High School, Hodge earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Indiana University and a master’s degree from Butler University. She began her career teaching music in Indianapolis Public Schools before moving to television.

Hodge hosted “Popeye and Janie” on WTTV from 1963 to 1986. The children’s program became a staple for families across central Indiana, with thousands of children appearing on the show over its 23-year run.

After leaving television, Hodge returned to Indianapolis Public Schools, where she continued teaching music until retiring in 1998.

In 2015, Hodge was inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in recognition of her contributions to broadcasting and education.

Her obituary described her as “a lifelong educator, musician, and television pioneer” who dedicated her life to music, education and community service.

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