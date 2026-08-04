Single Mom on Disability Details Indiana Housing Cost Struggle

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INDIANAPOLIS — For many low-income Hoosiers and single mothers living with disabilities, finding safe, affordable housing in Indiana has turned into an increasingly insurmountable hurdle.

As rental prices continue to climb state-wide, families relying on fixed incomes are finding themselves trapped in a blind spot—earning slightly too much to qualify for public assistance programs, yet far too little to keep up with the soaring cost of living. Faith Owens, a disabled single mother who relocated her family to Indiana, recently spoke in an interview about the harsh realities facing disabled renters in a landlord-friendly legal environment.

The Burden of Fixed-Income Barriers

From the moment Owens arrived in Indiana, securing suitable housing was met with financial obstacles. Most market-rate properties require prospective tenants to demonstrate an income equal to three times the monthly rent—a statutory impossibility for many living on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

“With the amount of rent that was being charged, you know $1,500 for a three-bedroom, it just seems like a lot,” Owens explained. “Making three times the rent as somebody who’s disabled—you can’t make three times the rent. So it was really challenging to try to find a place that was first affordable within my disability money and then finding a place that didn’t require three times the rent.”

When Owens eventually secured a property, she was subjected to a security deposit equal to double the monthly rent—requiring an upfront payment of $2,000 in addition to her first month’s rent. Upon moving out, she claims the landlord withheld the majority of her deposit for routine wear-and-tear and pre-existing maintenance issues, returning just $445 of her original $2,000.

Income-Based Housing Caps and Market Volatility

Owens thought she had found stability after moving into Deer Chase, an apartment complex in Noblesville that previously offered income-adjusted tier rates. Under that program, disabled residents paid rent according to specific income brackets. However, after a 10-year state contract expired and property ownership transferred, the new management opted out of the low-income program, leaving residents without affordable options.

“They decided that they were no longer going to offer that low income,” Owens shared. “Their contract is up with the state every ten years… so we were stuck where we had no place to go because nobody would accept disability.”

After temporarily relocating to North Carolina to stay with family, Owens returned to Indiana in 2022 to find rent prices spiking dramatically across the board. A three-bedroom apartment that had rented for $996 just a year prior was listed for $1,535—a $539 monthly increase without any physical upgrades or added amenities.

Today, Owens pays $1,300 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, forcing her to share a room with her daughter while her adult autistic son occupies the second room.

Trapped in the “Middle Bracket”

Owens’ permanent disability stems from a severe foot injury sustained in 2011, which later escalated into back complications, major surgery, and severe nerve pain. Because disability payouts are calculated based on an individual’s past ten years of work history, workers injured in lower-wage positions are left with smaller benefit checks that fail to match current housing costs.

Furthermore, because Owens receives dependent stipends for her minor child and sporadic child support, her total monthly gross puts her just above federal assistance thresholds.

“I make just $5 too much to qualify for assistance,” Owens noted. “I feel like there’s just this ginormous loophole when it comes to all of that… Poor people aren’t looking for a handout. They’re looking to be able to pay and provide for their families.”

With almost all of her monthly disability check swallowed by rent, Owens struggles to budget for food, utilities, clothing, and unexpected medical or auto expenses.

Unlike several other states that enforce rent caps or tie low-income rates strictly to percentage of income, Indiana operates as a landlord-friendly state without statutory rent control regulations. Landlords are legally permitted to adjust rental pricing to market demand regardless of property condition. Owens stresses that the resulting financial stress on families spreads far beyond housing, contributing to high eviction rates, homelessness, and psychological strain on children.

“Stop saying you know what we need. Find out what we really need instead of assuming,” Owens urged. “It’s super important for you to talk to the people… find out really what the need is.”

Owens has started a petition in the state to address this issue. You can find all the details here: https://c.org/wnCydcpgFn