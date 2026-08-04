Listen Live
Close
Local

Single Mom on Disability Details Indiana Housing Cost Struggle

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Residential neighborhood
Source: Aziz Shamuratov / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — For many low-income Hoosiers and single mothers living with disabilities, finding safe, affordable housing in Indiana has turned into an increasingly insurmountable hurdle.

As rental prices continue to climb state-wide, families relying on fixed incomes are finding themselves trapped in a blind spot—earning slightly too much to qualify for public assistance programs, yet far too little to keep up with the soaring cost of living. Faith Owens, a disabled single mother who relocated her family to Indiana, recently spoke in an interview about the harsh realities facing disabled renters in a landlord-friendly legal environment.

The Burden of Fixed-Income Barriers
From the moment Owens arrived in Indiana, securing suitable housing was met with financial obstacles. Most market-rate properties require prospective tenants to demonstrate an income equal to three times the monthly rent—a statutory impossibility for many living on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

“With the amount of rent that was being charged, you know $1,500 for a three-bedroom, it just seems like a lot,” Owens explained. “Making three times the rent as somebody who’s disabled—you can’t make three times the rent. So it was really challenging to try to find a place that was first affordable within my disability money and then finding a place that didn’t require three times the rent.”

When Owens eventually secured a property, she was subjected to a security deposit equal to double the monthly rent—requiring an upfront payment of $2,000 in addition to her first month’s rent. Upon moving out, she claims the landlord withheld the majority of her deposit for routine wear-and-tear and pre-existing maintenance issues, returning just $445 of her original $2,000.

Income-Based Housing Caps and Market Volatility
Owens thought she had found stability after moving into Deer Chase, an apartment complex in Noblesville that previously offered income-adjusted tier rates. Under that program, disabled residents paid rent according to specific income brackets. However, after a 10-year state contract expired and property ownership transferred, the new management opted out of the low-income program, leaving residents without affordable options.

“They decided that they were no longer going to offer that low income,” Owens shared. “Their contract is up with the state every ten years… so we were stuck where we had no place to go because nobody would accept disability.”

After temporarily relocating to North Carolina to stay with family, Owens returned to Indiana in 2022 to find rent prices spiking dramatically across the board. A three-bedroom apartment that had rented for $996 just a year prior was listed for $1,535—a $539 monthly increase without any physical upgrades or added amenities.

Today, Owens pays $1,300 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, forcing her to share a room with her daughter while her adult autistic son occupies the second room.

Trapped in the “Middle Bracket”
Owens’ permanent disability stems from a severe foot injury sustained in 2011, which later escalated into back complications, major surgery, and severe nerve pain. Because disability payouts are calculated based on an individual’s past ten years of work history, workers injured in lower-wage positions are left with smaller benefit checks that fail to match current housing costs.

Furthermore, because Owens receives dependent stipends for her minor child and sporadic child support, her total monthly gross puts her just above federal assistance thresholds.

“I make just $5 too much to qualify for assistance,” Owens noted. “I feel like there’s just this ginormous loophole when it comes to all of that… Poor people aren’t looking for a handout. They’re looking to be able to pay and provide for their families.”

With almost all of her monthly disability check swallowed by rent, Owens struggles to budget for food, utilities, clothing, and unexpected medical or auto expenses.

Unlike several other states that enforce rent caps or tie low-income rates strictly to percentage of income, Indiana operates as a landlord-friendly state without statutory rent control regulations. Landlords are legally permitted to adjust rental pricing to market demand regardless of property condition. Owens stresses that the resulting financial stress on families spreads far beyond housing, contributing to high eviction rates, homelessness, and psychological strain on children.

“Stop saying you know what we need. Find out what we really need instead of assuming,” Owens urged. “It’s super important for you to talk to the people… find out really what the need is.”

Owens has started a petition in the state to address this issue. You can find all the details here: https://c.org/wnCydcpgFn

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A middle-aged woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

Comments
Marconi Radio Awards presented by NAB, with awards for Best Radio Podcast of the Year and Large Market Station of the Year.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists 

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Todd Young 6/17/26
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act

Comments
Local News
Residential neighborhood
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Single Mom on Disability Details Indiana Housing Cost Struggle

Comments
a house and a calculator on the table
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

FHCCI Calls for Federal Inquiry into First Federal Bank Lending

Comments
A bald man with glasses wearing a purple shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  FOX 59

Former ‘Fight Club’ IPS Teacher to Plead Guilty to Neglect

Comments
Andy Zay Photo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Zay Out at Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Comments
A perspective shot of a gloomy, empty prison hallway or corridor lined with heavy iron bars on the windows and cell gates, showing natural light casting shadows on the floor.
Local  |  Staff

Man Charged with Child Molesting in Jackson County Dies by Suicide

Comments
Avon police vehicle with "AVON POLICE" and department logo prominently displayed.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse

Comments
NWS Indianapolis preliminary damage survey results for Marion County tornado on 8-1-2026, showing path length, max width, peak winds, and no injuries/deaths.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: EF0 Tornado Touches Down in Indianapolis

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Four people standing in an office, one holding a poster that says "Fentanyl Free America: We All Have a Role. Join the Fight to Make America Fentanyl Free.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Officials Warn of Deadlier Indianapolis Drug Supply

Comments
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 CFP First-Round - Indiana at Notre Dame
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Series with IU Canceled, USC Rivalry Renewed

Comments
Indiana University Campus
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

7 IU Frat Members Charged in October Hazing Incident

Comments
Butler University sign
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Butler University Launches New Respiratory Therapy Degree Program

Comments
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Staff

Out-of-State Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit in Hancock County

Comments
Senator Chris Garten
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Garten Announces Run to Lead Indiana Senate

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close