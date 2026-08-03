NWS: EF0 Tornado Touches Down in Indianapolis

Source: @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service confirmed a brief EF0 tornado touched down on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

Forecasters say the weak tornado touched down around 5:20 p.m. near Madison and Southern avenues. Peak winds reached nearly 80 miles per hour as it uprooted a large tree and scattered branches.

The tornado was on the ground for about two minutes, causing minor siding damage before dissipating near Christel House South Academy.

Indiana has already recorded more than 80 tornadoes so far this year, well above average for the state.