Garten Announces Run to Lead Indiana Senate

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

STATEHOUSE — Indiana State Senator Chris Garten is making a bid to become the next leader of the Indiana Senate.

Garten, a Republican from Charlestown, announced Monday he is running for Senate President Pro Tempore, saying the caucus needs focused leadership as lawmakers prepare for the next session.

“Hoosiers don’t send us to Indianapolis to play defense or simply maintain the status quo,” Garten said. “They send us to deliver results.”

Garten also announced his plans to appoint State Senator Eric Koch of Bedford as majority floor leader if he becomes president pro tempore.

Garten praised Koch as a respected leader and strategist who can help advance the Republican agenda at the Statehouse.

Koch said he supports Garten’s vision and believes the Senate’s Republican supermajority must continue earning the trust of voters.

The announcement comes after current Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said he will step down from the leadership role after eight years. Garten and Koch say they plan to meet with fellow senators in the coming weeks to discuss priorities and the future direction of the caucus.