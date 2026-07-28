SAVE Act, a common-sense voter ID bill, stalled in Senate despite House passage.

Reconciliation process could allow SAVE Act to pass with simple majority.

Insider trading by lawmakers needs to be addressed through Stop Insider Trading Act.

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act

Senator Todd Young from Indiana joined Tony Katz to discuss the SAVE Act, a crucial piece of legislation that aims to implement voter ID and proof of citizenship for voters across the country. The senator shared his thoughts on why this bill is essential, despite the ongoing challenges in the Senate.

“It’s maddening that we can’t pass the SAVE Act,” Senator Young emphasized, highlighting the frustration that many lawmakers feel about the lack of progress on this issue. “This is bad news for the Democratic Party,” he added, pointing out that the bill is a common-sense measure that has already been implemented successfully in Indiana.

The senator explained that the House has passed the SAVE Act, but the Senate has fallen short of the necessary votes. He believes that the best strategy is to take up the House-passed bill and pass it through the reconciliation process, which would allow it to pass with a simple majority. This approach would require the support of a few Republicans who still harbor objections to the bill.

When asked about the opposition to the SAVE Act, Senator Young pointed out that some colleagues have concerns about the absentee ballot application, which would prevent absentee ballots from being sent in. However, he emphasized that he hasn’t heard any good arguments against the bill, and he continues to support it strongly.

The senator also discussed the importance of addressing the issue of insider trading among lawmakers. He is a co-sponsor of the Stop Insider Trading Act, which aims to prevent members of Congress and their families from purchasing individual stocks due to their access to sensitive information. “We are sent here to serve the public, not to manage our investment portfolios,” he said, highlighting the need for lawmakers to prioritize transparency and accountability.

As the conversation came to a close, the senator emphasized the urgency of passing the SAVE Act and the Stop Insider Trading Act. “It’s gotta happen,” he said, urging listeners to put pressure on lawmakers to take action. “Let’s get this done before recess,” he added, emphasizing the importance of addressing these critical issues.

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