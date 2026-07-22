Indy Man Used Medicaid Money for Luxury Trips, Designer Brands

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INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis home-health agency collected more than $10 million in Medicaid payments by billing for caregiver hours that never happened.

Court documents say one person involved used much of that money for international trips, designer brands and other personal expenses.

The case centers around Senior Home Care, a company launched in 2023 to provide Medicaid waiver services. Court filings say Alexander Byrnes ran the business while Faith Casas presented herself as the owner to get the company approved as a Medicaid provider.

The filings say the agency regularly submitted false caregiver hours. In some cases, clients received payments through Cash App even though caregivers never showed up. From late 2023 through mid-2025, the company collected more than $10.9 million in Medicaid reimbursements.

Court documents accuse Byrnes of directing employees, handling payroll and reporting the company’s income on his personal tax returns, despite his previous felony convictions for forgery, theft and fraud.

Records show much of the money went toward personal spending, including luxury travel, nightclubs, hotels, home design work and high-end purchases. The documents detail trips to places like Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Monaco, Ibiza, Juarez and Tokyo.

The case also involves Cortez Crook and LaShawn Wright, who prosecutors accuse of logging false caregiver hours. Court records say Crook received more than $70,000 through the scheme.

Byrnes was arrested this week and is scheduled to appear in Marion Superior Court on July 23.