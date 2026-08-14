I-70 in Wayne County Reopens After Rain Caused Buckle

Source: INDOT

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A portion of I-70 westbound in Wayne County is back open after it collapsed earlier this week due to the amount of rain.

Flood waters washed out a section of the interstate near mile marker 146 between Centerville and Richmond on Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said crews and contractors repaired the road after about 30 hours of work. Westbound lanes of I-70 reopened early Friday morning.

Drivers were detoured to U.S. 27, U.S. 36 and State Road 9.