Search to Resume for Missing Person in Delaware County

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind –Authorities will resume the search Thursday morning for a person who remains missing after four people jumped from a bridge into a river Wednesday night.

Multiple agencies responded around 8:37 p.m. to County Road 450 East and Gregory Road. First responders pulled two people from the water shortly after 9 p.m. and rescued a third person a short time later.

Authorities could not find the fourth person. They searched through the night using boats, drones and teams on foot before suspending the search around 12:30 a.m.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, local law enforcement agencies and area fire departments are assisting with the search.