Indiana Rangers to Receive Presidential Unit Citation

Company D (Ranger), 151st Infantry Regiment of the Indiana National Guard

(Source: Office of Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Company D (Ranger), 151st Infantry Regiment of the Indiana National Guard, will receive the Presidential Unit Citation.

On Wednesday, Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz announced that the highly-decorated unit will receive the nation’s highest unit award for its service in Vietnam.

“It has been a tremendous honor to help recognize these incredible Hoosier heroes,” said Rep. Spartz. “The Indiana Rangers demonstrated extraordinary courage under some of the most dangerous conditions imaginable.”

The unit served between December 1968 and November 1969. They were the only Army National Guard ground maneuver unit in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.

“The Indiana Rangers of the 151st Infantry Regiment set a standard of excellence that continues to inspire our force today,” said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “They lived the Warrior Ethos in the most unforgiving conditions, demonstrating a fierce loyalty to their brothers in arms and an unwavering commitment to the mission. We could not be prouder of this historic heroism.”

The Indiana Rangers conducted long-range reconnaissance patrols deep in enemy territory. Of the more than 200 Indiana Rangers who deployed to Vietnam, six were killed.

The soldiers of the unit earned over 500 individual medals, including 19 Silver Stars, 175 Bronze Stars, and 110 Purple Hearts.

“Many of these heroes waited more than five decades for this day, and sadly, some did not live long enough to see it,” Rep. Spartz added. “I am grateful to President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, Maj. Gen. Muennich, and everyone at the Indiana National Guard and Department of War who worked with us to finally make this long-overdue recognition a reality. Our nation must never forget the courage and sacrifice of these Hoosier heroes.”

The unit will be formally presented with the award at a ceremony in Indianapolis on Saturday, Aug. 29.