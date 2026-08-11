Florida Man Sentenced for Defrauding Indiana Banks

Joseph Ferrigno (Source: Johnson County Jail

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Florida man is getting prison time for using fake driver’s licenses to withdraw thousands of dollars from Indiana banks.

Joseph Ferrigno, 50, of New Port, Florida, was convicted of two counts of fraud in Johnson County and sentenced to six years in prison.

According to court records, in November 2024, Ferrigno repeatedly went to banks and credit unions in Indiana with fake IDs and took out thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts.

In one instance, Ferrigno withdrew $3,5000 from someone’s account at a Plainfield branch. Another time, he visited two Forum Credit Unions in Indianapolis and took out $1,700 from a member’s account with a fake ID.

Ferrigno was eventually arrested after a Franklin credit union reported him due to a fraud alert.

Ferrigno has been charged in Johnson, Hendricks and Clinton counties for his fraud scheme. He’s been sentenced to four years for his case in Hendricks County, while his case in Clinton County is still pending.