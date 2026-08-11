FBI Adds Indianapolis Man To Ten Most Wanted List

Source: fbi.gov / fbi.gov

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI has added an Indianapolis man to its Ten Most Wanted list and is offering up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

Gregory Henderson Jr. is accused of leading a violent drug trafficking organization in Indianapolis with ties to the Gangster Disciples and Sinaloa Cartel. Investigators say the organization moved cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Indianapolis and other parts of the Midwest.

Henderson is also accused of operating a dogfighting business that abused and killed dogs.

He has been a fugitive since 2023, when he avoided a major law enforcement operation. He faces federal charges including drug conspiracy, money laundering and animal fighting.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy O’Malley says Henderson’s alleged dogfighting operation extended beyond Indianapolis.

“The dogfighting enterprise, he was very much a member of that community. That dogfighting community was central out of Indianapolis, but it also had tentacles out to different states as well. That’s why I mentioned places like Chicago, Detroit and Dayton.”

O’Malley says investigators believe Henderson could still be in Indianapolis, but they’re looking for tips from anywhere.

“I do think that he’s very likely here in Indianapolis, but the FBI is also very aware that we hope to get tips from anywhere across the country. We have agents ready to go out and respond to those tips wherever they come from.”

O’Malley says Henderson has a strong incentive to stay hidden because of the potential punishment he faces.

“Henderson Jr. is wanted for serious crimes and he has a lot to lose. The sentences, or potential sentences, for his crimes are severe, so he’s very motivated to remain out of custody.”

The FBI says Henderson is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say he has connections to Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri.

O’Malley says Henderson’s ability to remain a fugitive is also helped by Indianapolis’ location.

“Where we’re located in the United States, the crossroads of America, obviously many different avenues to be able to move.”

But O’Malley says the FBI has had significant success using the Ten Most Wanted list. Of the 542 people placed on the list since it began, he says 502 have been arrested or captured.

“That success rate comes out to be about a 93% success rate, so this program is very successful.”

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI or call 1-800-225-5324.