Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is injured after being shot on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to Indianapolis police, the man was shot in an alley near 35th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Medics took him to a hospital, and IMPD did not say how severe his injuries are.

Officers say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance involving at least two people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD.