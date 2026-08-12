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Stephanie White: ‘Everybody Else Can Go to Hell’

White said her approach as a coach is built around love, grace, humility and integrity.

Published on August 11, 2026
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WNBA: AUG 08 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed criticism surrounding her team Tuesday, including questions about her support for Sophie Cunningham.

White opened her pregame media availability by responding to criticism over Cunningham’s recent on-court collision with DiJonai Carrington.

White said she did not see the play clearly in real time, but took issue with anyone suggesting she does not support her players.

“I take personally any suggestions that I don’t always have my players’ backs. I ride with them 10 toes down all the time. All the time.”

White also pushed back on the attention surrounding the controversy, saying it has taken focus away from how the Fever are playing.

“It’s a shame that we can’t have an opportunity to talk about what great basketball they’re playing. Because they are f—ing playing.”

White said her approach as a coach is built around love, grace, humility and integrity. She also acknowledged that she does not get every decision right.

She then addressed what she described as the hate and divisiveness surrounding the league.

“The hate, the fear-mongering, the divisiveness, the stuff that’s trying to hijack our league will not win. It won’t win.”

White said she believes her team is united and will not allow outside criticism to divide it.

“Every day these women put their ass on the line. Every day.”

She finished with a blunt message to her critics.

“When they go low, we go high. Love will win. Grace will win. Humility will win. And kindness will win. I stand by them. I will always stand by them. Everybody else can go to hell.”

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