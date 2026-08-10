Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026
- Notre Dame and Purdue lead the pack as top-ranked, elite research universities in Indiana.
- Small private colleges like Wabash and Rose-Hulman punch above their weight with rigorous academics.
- Regional IU campuses provide accessible, affordable degree options across the state.
Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026
Indiana’s college landscape is loaded with options, from powerhouse research universities to tight-knit liberal arts campuses, and Niche.com just dropped its 2026 rankings to prove it. The Best Colleges list draws on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of student and alumni reviews, comparing more than 1,000 top schools nationwide.
Notre Dame and Purdue lead the pack this year, both earning Niche’s top A+ grade, followed closely by IU Bloomington. But the list goes well beyond the household names. Small private colleges like Wabash and Rose-Hulman punch above their weight, while regional campuses across the state offer affordable, accessible paths to a degree.
Whether you’re chasing a big-time research program or a smaller campus with personal attention, Indiana has a fit.
Take a look below at the Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026.
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1. University of Notre Dame — Notre Dame, IN
Grade: A+ | Indiana’s top-ranked school and one of the most recognized Catholic research universities in the country, known for elite academics and a passionate national fanbase.
2. Purdue University — West Lafayette, IN
Grade: A+ | A Big Ten research powerhouse with standout engineering, computer science, and agriculture programs.
3. Indiana University – Bloomington — Bloomington, IN
Grade: A | The IU flagship campus, praised for its business school, campus life, and classic college-town atmosphere.
4. Wabash College — Crawfordsville, IN
Grade: A | A small, all-male liberal arts college known for rigorous academics and close faculty relationships.
5. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology — Terre Haute, IN
Grade: A- | A top-tier STEM-focused school consistently ranked among the best undergraduate engineering programs in the country.
6. Indiana University Indianapolis — Indianapolis, IN
Grade: A- | A large urban campus with strong health sciences, medical, and professional programs in the heart of downtown Indy.
7. Taylor University — Upland, IN
Grade: B+ | A Christian liberal arts college known for a tight-knit campus community and strong academics.
8. Indiana University – East — Richmond, IN
Grade: B+ | A regional IU campus offering affordable, flexible degree options for the surrounding community.
9. Indiana University – Kokomo — Kokomo, IN
Grade: B+ | A regional campus valued for affordability and accessible programs close to home.
10. University of Evansville — Evansville, IN
Grade: B+ | A private university known for strong health sciences and a close-knit campus in southern Indiana.
11. DePauw University — Greencastle, IN
Grade: B+ | A well-regarded liberal arts college with a strong reputation in the humanities and pre-professional programs.
12. Purdue University Northwest — Hammond, IN
Grade: B+ | A regional Purdue campus serving Northwest Indiana with growing engineering and business programs.
13. Ball State University — Muncie, IN
Grade: B | A mid-size public university known for strong communications, media, and architecture programs.
14. Earlham College — Richmond, IN
Grade: B | A Quaker-affiliated liberal arts college known for a values-driven, close-knit academic community.
15. Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion — Marion, IN
Grade: B | A Christian university with strong campus life and a growing online and adult-learner presence.
16. Indiana University Southeast — New Albany, IN
Grade: B | A regional IU campus known for a well-regarded campus and southern Indiana accessibility.
17. Valparaiso University — Valparaiso, IN
Grade: B | A private university with strong law, engineering, and nursing programs in Northwest Indiana.
18. Goshen College — Goshen, IN
Grade: B | A small Mennonite liberal arts college known for global engagement and a values-focused community.
19. Butler University — Indianapolis, IN
Grade: B | A private Indianapolis university well known for its pharmacy program and Butler Bulldogs basketball.
20. University of Southern Indiana — Evansville, IN
Grade: B | A public university with a well-regarded campus and strong nursing and health programs.