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Man Arrested after Stabbing at Indiana State Fairgrounds

State Police arrested a man Sunday morning after a Saturday night stabbing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Published on August 9, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police arrested a man Sunday morning after a Saturday night stabbing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Troopers assigned to the fair responded to a food vendor booth just before 10:30 p.m. Investigators say an argument between two vendor employees ended in the stabbing.

Troopers found a 20-year-old man at the scene and medics rushed him to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Steven Mimms, ran away before officers arrived. State Police and a SWAT team later tracked Mimms to a home on North Beville Avenue, near East Michigan and East Washington streets. Officers found him hiding in the attic.

Mimms faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and escape from home detention.

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