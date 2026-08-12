Danville Man Arrested After Loose Dogs Lead to Felony Neglect Charges

Source: Hendricks County Jail / Hendricks County Jail

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 52-year-old Danville man is facing a felony animal neglect charge after officers responding to reports of loose dogs uncovered severe, unsanitary living conditions inside his home.

Officers with the Danville Police Department responded to the intersection of North Cross Street and West Columbia Street around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of 10 to 12 dogs running loose in the roadway.

Neighbors directed officers to a nearby residence at 213 North Cross Street, reporting that the home belonged to James Wesley and that additional animals were likely inside. Upon inspection from the exterior, officers discovered a large hole on the south side of the residence that appeared to serve as an exit point for the animals. Officers also reported a strong odor of animal waste and visible piles of feces inside the home.

With the help of Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department Animal Care & Control and local residents, officers safely captured five dogs. According to police, the recovered animals showed signs of severe neglect, including matted fur, flea infestations, and fecal contamination. They were taken to Hendricks County Animal Control for evaluation and treatment.

During the investigation, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Wesley near the property. Investigators said Wesley admitted to knowing about the living conditions of the animals. He was arrested and booked into the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of Neglect of a Vertebrate Animal Involving More Than Ten Dogs, a Level 6 felony.

Police later executed a search warrant on the property, uncovering extensive piles of animal waste, urine-saturated flooring, structural decay, garbage, and spoiled food throughout the structure. No additional animals were found inside during the search.

The Danville Police Department, alongside code enforcement, the county health department, and the local fire marshal, are currently evaluating the property.

As of July 1, 2026, updated Indiana legislation allows prosecutors to pursue stronger felony penalties in severe animal neglect cases involving large numbers of animals, rather than standard misdemeanor charges.

Police say several dogs remain unaccounted for and are believed to still be loose in the area. Efforts to safely capture the remaining animals are ongoing.