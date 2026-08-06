Zionsville Schools Resume Normal Operations After Threat Cleared

ZIONSVILLE, Ind — Zionsville Community Schools says all campuses have returned to normal operations after a threatening call involving Zionsville Community High School prompted a lockdown Thursday morning.

According to the district, the Zionsville Police Department received a threat specific to the high school. Public safety officials from multiple agencies searched the campus and determined the threat was not credible.

Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Coffman told parents and guardians that students and staff responded well during the situation.

“The third day of school is not a day where regular routines are fully established, but our students and staff responded very well,” Coffman said in a message to families. “Teaching and learning continued as normal inside our middle and elementary schools, and high school students remained in class and received regular updates via the PA from school leaders.”

Coffman thanked local law enforcement and Indiana State Police K9 officers for assisting with the response.

The district says anyone with information about the person responsible for the threatening call should contact the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967.