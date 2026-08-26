Richmond Man’s Conviction in Sex Crime Case Upheld

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

LEBANON, Ind — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Richmond man who traveled to Boone County to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Evan Geeslin, 61, was convicted by a Boone County jury in November 2025 of conspiracy to commit sexual misconduct with a minor. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say Geeslin communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl before traveling from Richmond to Lebanon. He arrived with condoms and intended to have sex with the girl.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the investigation involved multiple agencies because of the potential safety risks involved in these types of undercover operations.

“Typically, these types of operations, you have multiple different agencies because you have to make sure you have safety,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood said officers have to consider what someone could bring with them when they arrive for a planned meeting.

“Someone comes, you don’t know what individual is bringing with them,” he said.

The investigation was conducted through a task force involving officers experienced in this type of work.

“It’s a task force where you get people that want to be out there, that are good at this type of work,” Eastwood said.

But Eastwood says these investigations are only part of the task force’s work.

“They also do a variety of other types of cases in this realm. This isn’t just all they do,” he said.

Eastwood said the investigation moved relatively quickly.

“It really isn’t one of those things where there is a lot of lead-up to it,” he said. “We were able to get it done and spend a week or so total on it and then move on to the next type of investigation.”

Geeslin appealed his conviction, arguing the trial court should have ordered a competency evaluation before his trial.

The Court of Appeals unanimously rejected that argument, finding that Geeslin demonstrated he understood the proceedings against him.

His conviction and three-year sentence remain in place.