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Fishers Junior High Student Arrested for Having Imitation Firearm

On Tuesday, the Fishers Police Department’s School Resource Unit said a 13-year-old boy had an imitation firearm with him in his backpack.

Published on August 25, 2026
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FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers Junior High student was arrested for bringing a fake firearm to school.

On Tuesday, the Fishers Police Department’s School Resource Unit said a 13-year-old boy had an imitation firearm. The School Resource Officer found the object in the student’s backpack.

A new Indiana law this year makes it illegal to possess an imitation firearm on school property or on a school bus.

The student is charged with a Class B misdemeanor of possession of an imitation firearm on school property or on a school bus. Any other disciplinary action will be addressed by Fishers Junior High.

“We appreciate our relationship with Hamilton Southeastern Schools. HSE and FPD are committed to keeping our students, staff and families safe,” Fishers police said. “We are grateful that this situation was handled very quickly and without incident.”

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