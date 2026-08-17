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Hayden Panettiere: Every Movie, TV and Voice Role She Ever Had

Her career began before she could walk, appearing in commercials at just 11 months old before landing her first soap opera role at age four, and she never stopped evolving from there.

Published on August 17, 2026
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  • Panettiere began acting as a baby and never stopped, building an impressive resume across genres.
  • She's best known for playing an indestructible cheerleader on 'Heroes' and a country singer on 'Nashville'.
  • Panettiere has also lent her voice to animated films and video games, and reprised her 'Scream' role years later.
Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2007
Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hayden Panettiere: Every Movie, TV and Voice Role She Ever Had

Hayden Panettiere built one of the most versatile résumés in Hollywood, spanning more than three decades of work across daytime television, animated family films, teen comedies, prestige drama and horror. Her career began before she could walk, appearing in commercials at just 11 months old before landing her first soap opera role at age four, and she never stopped evolving from there.

She became a household name playing Claire Bennet on “Heroes,” the indestructible cheerleader who helped define the show’s early success, and later earned two Golden Globe nominations as country star Juliette Barnes on “Nashville.” She also left her mark on horror fans as Kirby Reed in the “Scream” franchise, a role she returned to over a decade after her debut in the series.

Take a look below at Every Movie, TV and Voice Role Hayden Panettiere Ever Had.

RELATED | Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

One Life to Live (TV series, 1994–1997) — Sarah Roberts

Panettiere’s first major acting role, playing a child character on the long-running ABC daytime soap opera.

Link to Hayden Panettiere interview 1995. Age 6

Guiding Light (TV series, 1996–2000) — Lizzie Spaulding

A recurring role on the CBS soap opera; her portrayal of Lizzie’s battle with leukemia earned the show a Special Recognition Award for raising awareness of the disease among daytime viewers.

Link to Hayden Panettiere emotional crying scene

The Object of My Affection (1998) — Mermaid

Her film debut to actually release in theaters; a brief appearance as a mermaid in a school play in the opening scene of this Jennifer Aniston/Paul Rudd comedy-drama.

A Bug’s Life (1998) — voice

A Pixar animated film in which Panettiere voiced Dot, a young ant; the role earned her a Young Artist Award nomination and made her one of the youngest Grammy nominees ever for the accompanying audio release.

Message in a Bottle (1999) — Girl on Sinking Boat

A small role in this Kevin Costner/Robin Wright romantic drama based on the Nicholas Sparks novel.

Link to Full Message In a Bottle Trailer

Dinosaur (2000) — voice

An early voice performance in Disney’s CGI-animated adventure film about dinosaurs surviving a meteor strike.

Remember the Titans (2000)

Played the daughter of Coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton) in this Denzel Washington-led film about a newly integrated high school football team.

Ally McBeal (TV series, 2002) — Maddie Harrington

A guest appearance on the Fox legal comedy-drama series.

Raising Helen (2004)

Played the niece of Kate Hudson’s title character in this comedy-drama about a woman suddenly raising her sister’s children.

Ice Princess (2005)

Played a competitive figure skater and rival to the film’s lead in this Disney sports drama; Panettiere trained and performed her own skating stunts.

Racing Stripes (2005)

Starred as a teenage girl who helps a zebra believing he’s a racehorse achieve his dream in this family comedy.

The Good Student (2006) — Ally Palmer

Also released as “Mr. Gibb”; played a popular teen who goes missing, casting suspicion on her high school teacher, in this dark comedy.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) — Britney Allen

Starred as a cheer captain who transfers to a rival high school and must earn her new team’s respect in this third installment of the cheerleading comedy franchise.

Heroes (TV series, 2006–2010) — Claire Bennet

Her breakout role — an indestructible high school cheerleader with regenerative healing powers on NBC’s sci-fi series.

Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King (2008) — voice

An animated direct-to-video film featuring Scooby-Doo and the gang facing off against a supernatural threat.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Played the most popular girl in school, the object of a nerdy valedictorian’s graduation-speech confession, in this teen comedy.

Alpha and Omega (2010) — voice

An animated adventure about two wolves from different social ranks in their pack who must work together to find their way home.

Amanda Knox (2011, TV movie) — played Amanda Knox

Played the title role in this dramatization based on the real-life murder case surrounding the death of British student Meredith Kercher.

Fireflies in the Garden (2011)

An ensemble family drama co-starring Julia Roberts, Willem Dafoe and Ryan Reynolds.

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) — voice (Red Riding Hood)

Voiced Red Riding Hood, now working as a secret agent alongside Granny and Wolf, in this animated sequel.

Scream 4 (2011) — Kirby Reed

Joined the “Scream” horror franchise as a new character years after the original Woodsboro murders.

Nashville (TV series, 2012–2018) — Juliette Barnes

Played a country music star navigating fame and personal struggles; the role earned Panettiere two Golden Globe nominations and, by her own account, mirrored some of her real-life challenges with postpartum depression.

Until Dawn (2015, video game) — voice/performance of Sam Giddings

Provided the voice and performance capture for one of the lead characters in this interactive horror video game.

Scream VI (2023) — Kirby Reed

Reprised her “Scream” role over a decade later as the franchise moved its setting to New York City.

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