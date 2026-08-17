Listen Live
Close
CHA

Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Panettiere's rise to fame accelerated in 2006, when she starred as cheer captain Britney Allen in "Bring It On: All or Nothing" and, the same year, landed her breakout role as Claire Bennet, the indestructible cheerleader on NBC's sci-fi series "Heroes."

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles - Arrivals
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Actress Hayden Panettiere has died at 36, her father confirmed in a statement shared with ABC News on Sunday.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, called her “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” and asked for privacy as the family processes the loss. A cause of death has not been released, though her publicist indicated the circumstances were still being investigated.

Panettiere’s rise to fame accelerated in 2006, when she starred as cheer captain Britney Allen in “Bring It On: All or Nothing” and, the same year, landed her breakout role as Claire Bennet, the indestructible cheerleader on NBC’s sci-fi series “Heroes,” a role she held for four seasons.

She later gained wider fame as country singer Juliette Barnes on “Nashville” from 2012 to 2018, earning two Golden Globe nominations for the role.

Horror fans also knew her as Kirby Reed in the “Scream” franchise, appearing in both “Scream 4” and 2023’s “Scream VI.” Her other film credits include “Remember the Titans,” “Ice Princess” and “I Love You, Beth Cooper.”

Born in 1989 and raised in Palisades, New York, Panettiere began working as an infant in television commercials before landing soap opera roles as a child. She is survived by her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former partner Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere had spoken candidly in recent years about her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction, and about the grief of losing her younger brother, Jansen, in 2023

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer against a gray background.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana’s Secretary Of State Race Is A Four-Way Mess

Comments
Emergency vehicles and police cars on a road in a wooded area.
News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Two Indianapolis Police Officers Shot, Suspect in Custody

Comments
A flooded park with benches and a tree partially submerged in the rising water.
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
A road has been washed away by floodwaters, with debris and damage visible. Barricades and warning signs are set up around the damaged area.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Killed After Riding into Collapsed Henry County Road

Comments
University of Indianapolis sign
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

University of Indianapolis Suing IU Indianapolis

Comments
Local News
Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage

Comments
Flooded residential neighborhood with houses partially submerged in standing water, surrounded by trees.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indianapolis Foundation Launches Fund for Flooding Victims

Comments
Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun: Federal Aid Coming After Indiana Storms

Comments
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-ROMNEY-WEATHER
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana’s History of Major Floods

Comments
A young man wearing a black and white striped Nike polo shirt stands with his arms crossed in front of a wooden door.
Local  |  Staff

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old in Delaware County Found

Comments
Two men standing in front of a blue flag with a state seal, one wearing a police uniform and the other speaking into a microphone.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years

Comments
A group of emergency responders in bright uniforms wading through a flooded forest at night, with a fire hydrant visible in the foreground.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
A weather map showing a "Moderate" risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the central United States.
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
A group of construction workers in high-visibility vests working at a construction site at night, with a large illuminated sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
WNBA: AUG 14 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
Delaware County Sheriff's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman, Dog Found Dead in Delaware County Floodwaters

Comments
Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Victim in Fatal Indy Hit-and-Run Identified

Comments
A road has been washed out by heavy rain, with debris and a damaged barrier blocking the way. A utility truck is visible in the distance.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
Aerial view of a flooded rural area with a winding river and dense forest.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Governor Braun Requests FEMA Disaster Declaration After Storms

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close