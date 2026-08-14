Victim in Fatal Indy Hit-and-Run Identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The person killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night on the near east side of Indianapolis has been identified.

On Friday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said 47-year-old Thomas Jeffery Woodford, Jr. died from multiple blunt force injuries. The incident happened in the 50th block of South State Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Woodford Jr. fell into the road after getting into a fight with someone. He was then struck by someone in a vehicle who drove off after the collision.

Woodford Jr. was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

IMPD is searching for the driver of the striking vehicle.