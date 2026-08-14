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Hamilton County Declares Emergency

The county issued an orange travel watch around 5:15 a.m., meaning people should only travel if necessary.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Source: FOX 59 / Weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County is under a state of emergency as flooding has closed more than 50 roads across the county.

Steady rain caused problems Friday morning, with another three inches falling overnight. That sent already swollen rivers and streams higher and led to flooding in several areas.

The county issued an orange travel watch around 5:15 a.m., meaning people should only travel if necessary.

Officials are warning drivers to stay away from flooded roads and never go around barricades. They’re also telling people in flood-prone areas to be ready to leave if conditions get worse.

The White River at Logan Street was at 18.85 feet Friday morning and is expected to crest around 20 feet early Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has already handled several water rescues, and the county’s Emergency Operations Center is now activated. Noblesville Schools are also closed Friday.

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