Listen Live
Close
Local

AES Indiana Seeks No Action in IURC Rate Rehearing Request

AES Indiana has filed a motion asking the ratepayer advocate to hold off on taking another look at a recent rate case during legal action over the firing of a IURC commissioner.

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

STATEWIDE — AES Indiana filed a motion Wednesday asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold off on a second look at a recent rate case during legal action over the firing of a commissioner by Gov. Mike Braun.

Braun fired Andy Zay on Aug. 3 after he was one of three votes supporting a $71 million AES Indiana rate hike. Zay fired back Aug. 10 in a lawsuit against Braun, alleging the governor’s office improperly pressured him to deny the settlement and that he wasn’t fired “for cause.”

AES Indiana doesn’t want any action taken in a rehearing Braun sought of the AES Indiana case, with newly appointed commissioner Joshua Bain replacing Zay.

Zay has also asked a trial court judge to stop Bain from taking over the spot or exercising any commissioner powers until the lawsuit is settled. Ultimately, Zay wants his seat on the IURC back.

The rate reconsideration was sought by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and Citizens Action Coalition. A decision is expected by a Sept. 8 deadline.

“AES Indiana respectfully submits that the allegations in the Zay Complaint, if true, may well invalidate any attempted action by the Commission on the OUCC and CAC Petitions in which Mr. Bain participated as a member of the Commission and Mr. Zay did not,” the filing said.

It went on to argue that any adverse action to AES Indiana “would necessarily have to be addressed in any judicial review proceeding then initiated by AES Indiana.”

The investor-owned utility also said that Zay’s allegations “merit particular consideration” since the IURC is, by law, an “impartial fact-finding body” in utility proceedings. The Commission is not supposed to advocate for the public or the utilities in its decisions.

Zay’s complaint alleges that Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski called him on June 15 — two days before the AES decision — to tell him, “You know affordability is a big deal to this governor” — as well as the day of, to “convey Governor Braun’s disappointment with the outcome.”

Other representatives of the governor’s office told Zay he had “let the governor down” and that they’d “told (him) not to do this” in a meeting he attended later on June 17, according to the complaint.

Zay was called into another meeting on June 18 — this time featuring Braun, Chief of Staff Joshua Kelley, Jaworowski and Utility Consumer Counselor Abby Gray, whose office represents ratepayers in IURC matters.

“During that meeting, after discussion concerning utility rates and the AES Rate Proceeding decision, Governor Braun asked Gray, ‘How are we going to fix this?’” Zay’s complaint alleges.

He excused himself from the meeting, believing discussions had crossed into banned “ex parte” communications — seeking to sway a decision-maker in a case without the other parties to the case present. He was fired after seeking guidance from the Office of Inspector General about his ex parte communications and impartiality concerns.

Related Tags

AES Indiana Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission IURC Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
University of Notre Dame Main Building
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
Signia Hotel Rendering
Local  |  FOX 59

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Comments
A white police car parked in front of a jewelry store called "King Jewelers" and a retail store called "Heartland".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Comments
Headshot of a Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Carrington Ejected After Foul on Fever’s Cunningham, Posts “White Privilege”

Comments
Welcome to the Indiana State Fair Monday arch with a colorful carnival scene behind it, including a large tent-like structure and various rides and attractions.
5 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair

Comments
Local News
AES indiana
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

AES Indiana Seeks No Action in IURC Rate Rehearing Request

Comments
A smiling woman holding a bouquet of flowers in front of a wooden structure with string lights.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Woman Breaks Silence on Sexual Battery Case & Accountability

Comments
Mugshot of a middle-aged woman with curly brown hair wearing an orange shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Georgia Woman Arrested in Danville with Meth in Her Mouth

Comments
Mike Braun Sept 7
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Declares Statewide Disaster Emergency

Comments
Yellow road sign that says "WHEN FLOODED TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

East Central Indiana Hit Hard by This Week’s Storms

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Search to Resume for Missing Person in Delaware County

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
I-65/136.1 S of Lebanon: Busy highway with multiple lanes of traffic, including cars, trucks, and tractor-trailers, moving in both directions.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Semi, Car Crash on I-65 in Boone County, 1 Injured

Comments
Dark silhouette of a person standing in a dimly lit setting.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

9 Kids Detained in Viral Trend in Johnson County

Comments
Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Governor Braun Calls for Full-Scale Storm Response

Comments
Anti-Fraud with State AGs
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rokita Defends Flock Cameras as Tremendous Help for Law Enforcement

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Multiple People Injured in Southeast Indy Crash, Woman Killed

Comments
A group of men wearing uniforms and hats, standing together in front of American flags and military insignia.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Rangers to Receive Presidential Unit Citation

Comments
Debris scattered on a wet road, including broken pieces of what appears to be a vehicle.
Local  |  FOX 59

Rain Creates Flooding Concerns for Central Indiana

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close