Indy Woman Breaks Silence on Sexual Battery Case & Accountability

Source: Behind The Filter Podcast / Behind The Filter Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a criminal trial in Marion County, local dance figure Gilberto Montiel-Muedano was convicted on four counts of sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement. He was sentenced to 300 days in the Marion County Adult Detention Center, ordered to serve two years of sex offender probation, and required to register as a sex offender.

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

Beyond the courtroom walls, the conviction has sent shockwaves through the local Latin dance community, sparking critical conversations about trauma, victim-blaming, and the public accountability of community leaders.

Breaking the Silence: Sierra Nuckols Shares Her Story

In an interview, survivor Sierra Nuckols opened up about the assault, the mechanics of seeking justice, and the painful isolation that can follow standing up to a prominent community figure. For years, Nuckols was an active dancer in the local scene, frequenting popular Indianapolis venues like the Jazz Kitchen and the Red Room. It was through these social gatherings that she became acquainted with Montiel-Muedano.

What began as a night out spiraled into a nightmare after a late-night ride. After dropping off a mutual friend, Nuckols was left alone in the vehicle driven by Montiel-Muedano. Despite her repeated demands for him to stop, she was subjected to non-consensual sexual contact. The boundary violations continued even as they arrived at his residence, where he held onto her car keys and attempted to coerce her inside.

Nuckols managed to retrieve her keys and escape, but the emotional impact was immediate:

“When I got home… I like broke down, you know, and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I felt super violated… my boundaries really violated.’… I kind of started blaming myself, which I know is really normal for victims… but again, it’s like, that situation wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t have that in mind to do that towards women.”

Solidarity Over Silence

Like many survivors, Nuckols did not report the assault to police right away, fearing social fallout and hoping to move on quietly. However, weeks later, she discovered that another woman, Marilyn, had also experienced severe sexual violence by the same individual.

“I found out about Marilyn… and I immediately talked to Marilyn and I was like, ‘Hey, like what happened?’… She was like, ‘I would like to be the second person. If you go report first, I’d like to be the second.’ And then that’s when I went and reported.”

Their collective bravery encouraged a third survivor to step forward. The resulting law enforcement investigation culminated in a three-day jury trial where Montiel-Muedano was found guilty of multiple felonies.

Throughout her interview, Nuckols highlighted several systemic issues that surround sexual violence cases:

Consent is Continuous and Revocable: Addressing defense attempts to bring up past interactions, Nuckols emphasized: “I had once prior years prior had one consensual sexual experience with him… but my whole point was any unwanted contact that’s sexual is assault. It doesn’t matter if you’ve consented in previous times.”

The Abuser’s Facade: Abusive individuals often cultivate charming, generous, and public personalities to gain trust and shield themselves from scrutiny. “They’re going to get you to trust them… and appear, and maybe he is a good person to certain people in his life… but that doesn’t mean that he can’t do abusive things or harmful things to people.”

The Cost of Speaking Up: Despite a guilty verdict reached by a jury of peers, Nuckols encountered skepticism and betrayal from former friends and community leaders who rallied behind the perpetrator. “I had quite a few people, even people I considered to be my friends, tell me that they don’t believe that it happened… You start to see that perpetrators and abusers… are very good at creating a facade.”

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Source: WIBC / WIBC

IPS Board Vice President Responds

During Montiel-Muedano’s sentencing hearing, several individuals submitted character statements on his behalf. Among them was Dr. Nicole Carey, Vice President of the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Board of Commissioners (District 5), who shares children with Montiel-Muedano.

Given her public role overseeing public school students and her current political candidacy, we reached out to Dr. Carey regarding her participation as a character witness and her position on the matter.

Dr. Carey provided the following response in full:

“I was asked to write the letter and chose to speak only to my personal experience as his co-parent, not to the facts of the case. Doing so is not an endorsement of his crimes, and it does not minimize what the jury found or what Ms. Nuckols and the other survivor experienced. My thoughts remain with them and with anyone who has experienced sexual violence. I hope the resolution of this case brings some measure of accountability and safety going forward.

My candidacy and service on the IPS Board are rooted in my commitment to the safety, well-being and success of every student in this district. Nothing about this deeply personal and difficult situation changes that commitment or my ability to serve our community.

I also believe it is important to recognize that my children have been profoundly affected by what has happened. They did not choose these circumstances and deserve the opportunity to process them privately. I respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as our family navigates this new normal.”

Seeking Support

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault or abuse, confidential support is available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at https://www.rainn.org. To watch the full podcast interview, click HERE