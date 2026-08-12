Semi, Car Crash on I-65 in Boone County, 1 Injured

Source: FOX 59

LEBANON, Ind. — A driver is in critical condition after a crash involving a semi trapped them inside their vehicle on I-65 in Boone County Wednesday afternoon.

Lebanon police officers and medics responded to the scene on I-65 Northbound between State Road 267 and Hall Baker Road. Emergency crews rescued the driver, who was then rushed to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The crash forced the Indiana Department of Transportation to restrict I-65 Northbound down to a single lane through the area, causing significant traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Lebanon Police Department CRASH Team are investigating the cause of the collision, but investigators said drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.