9 Kids Detained in Viral Trend in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Nine kids have been detained in Johnson County in relation to a viral “door-kicking” trend in which teenagers stomp on the doors of random homes.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a spike in these incidents over the past few weeks, prompting extra patrols in affected areas.

“These actions are not harmless pranks—they cause property damage, create fear for homeowners, and can quickly escalate into dangerous situations,” the sheriff’s office said.

During these increased patrols, nine juveniles were detained for curfew violations. Deputies say patrols will continue throughout the county.

Deputies are also asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect caught on camera participating in the trend. The person was wearing a sweatshirt that appears to read “IRON.” Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email crimetips@johnsoncountysheriff.com.

Source: FOX 59

“Our goal is simple: protect our residents, prevent further property damage, and ensure everyone in our community feels safe,” the office said. “We encourage parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about this trend. Please remind them that what may seem like a joke on social media can have serious consequences, including criminal charges, injury, or worse.”