New Indiana Laws Expand Apprenticeships and Limit Class Cellphones

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana students and teachers return to the classroom this month, new state education laws are taking effect aimed at curbing classroom distractions while building career-based learning.

Indiana ranks among the national leaders in youth apprenticeships. Since 2023, the state has offered flexible high school diploma options that allow students to tailor graduation requirements to include hands-on career training.

A new law authored by State Representative Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) builds on those efforts by extending workplace safety protections to student apprentices, ensuring they receive the same workers’ compensation rights as full-time employees.

“In most cases, experience and hands-on opportunities are the best way for students to really learn a trade,” Commons said. “With this new law, more students will be able to gain valuable skills and apprenticeship hours while working toward their graduation requirements.”

In addition to expanding work opportunities, state lawmakers are taking steps to eliminate digital distractions in the classroom. Under Senate Enrolled Act 78, student cellphone use is now prohibited during the school day.

State Representative Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland), vice chair of the House Education Committee, emphasized that reducing screen time will help maintain academic momentum. The policy allows local districts flexibility to create exemptions for medical needs or emergencies, while allowing teachers to use school-provided devices for instruction.

“Learning becomes an even bigger challenge with a cellphone distracting you,” Davis said. “Now teachers can continue lessons with fewer interruptions and students can remain engaged in their school work.”

Hoosier parents are encouraged to review their local school district’s specific device and curriculum policies ahead of the school year. Full details on legislation passed during the 2026 legislative session are available at iga.in.gov.