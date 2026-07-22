Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery; Confinement

Source: WIBC / WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, the Indianapolis Latin dance community—a tight-knit social circle frequented by salsa enthusiasts at local venues like The Jazz Kitchen, Lava Lounge, and Red Room—served as a hub of culture, connection, and fellowship.

However, beneath that vibrant surface lay a series of predatory encounters that ultimately led to a multi-count felony criminal prosecution in Marion County Superior Court. The legal process culminated when Gilberto Montiel-Muedano, a well-known figure within the local dance scene, was sentenced following a jury trial that exposed repeated acts of sexual battery and criminal confinement against multiple women.

The Investigation & Victim Accusations

The criminal investigation officially began on December 19, 2023, when a Marion County Sheriff’s Office took a delayed sexual assault report from Sierra at the City-County Building in Indianapolis. The case was then assigned to Detective Stephen Guynn Jr. of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sex Crimes Unit.

As Detective Guynn interviewed witnesses and uncovered additional leads, three distinct victims stepped forward with accounts spanning from 2022 through late 2023:

Sierra

The Incident (October 2023): After a night of salsa dancing at The Jazz Kitchen and Lava Lounge, Sierra required a ride home because she had been drinking. Montiel-Muedano drove her vehicle while two acquaintances sat in the back. After dropping off the passengers, Montiel-Muedano abruptly began forcibly touching her while driving.

Escalation & Confinement: Despite her repeatedly pushing his hands away and shouting at him to stop, Montiel-Muedano continued his advances, attempting to make skin-to-skin contact. Upon arriving at his residence, he refused to return her car keys and insisted she stay at his house. She was only able to escape after physically snatching her keys out of his hand and driving away.

Sierra later received social media messages from Montiel-Muedano apologizing and claiming he was overly intoxicated. Though initially hesitant to report the assault, she decided to file a police report after learning that other women in the dance community had reported similar abuse.

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“I thought maybe, you know, okay, I’ll deal with this trauma on my own. But then once I found out about the other women, I decided that I wanted to report… because of that justice aspect.”

Marilyn

First Incident (2022): Marilyn, who had known Montiel-Muedano since 2018, offered to give him a ride home from The Jazz Kitchen. After asking her for sex and being refused, he allowed her inside his home to use the restroom. Marilyn suddenly blacked out—suspecting she had been drugged—and awoke with Montiel-Muedano on top of her.

Second Incident (2023): Approximately one year later, during an after-party at Montiel-Muedano’s residence, Marilyn suddenly felt abnormally exhausted after consuming only a few drinks and blacked out again. She briefly awoke without clothing under unusually bright lights to find Montiel-Muedano on her body before she passed out a second time.

Ms. V.D.

First Incident (June 2023): Prior to a planned group trip, V.D. arrived at Montiel-Muedano’s residence to pick him up. He was heavily intoxicated, straddled her on his couch against her will, and forcibly kissed her in several places. He then pinned her to his bed by holding her wrists down while continuing to kiss her sensually despite her repeated verbal demands to stop.

Physical Restraint: For nearly two hours, Montiel-Muedano physically blocked the front and back exit doors, grabbing her and preventing her from leaving until he finally apologized and allowed her to escape.

Second Incident: On a separate occasion while driving him home, Montiel-Muedano locked his car doors and refused to let her leave until she permitted him to kiss him.

Formal Charges & Trial Verdict

On July 10, 2024, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Knoop officially charged Gilberto Montiel-Muedano with nine felony counts involving three different victims. The most severe charges stemmed from allegations made by Marilyn, for which Montiel-Muedano was charged with two Level 3 felony counts of rape for incidents occurring between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

He also faced multiple felony charges involving two other women. Regarding Sierra, he was charged with two Level 6 felony counts of sexual battery for acts alleged between September 15 and October 31, 2023. Finally, for incidents occurring between June 1 and June 30, 2023, involving a third victim, V.D., he was hit with five Level 6 felony charges: two counts of sexual battery and three counts of criminal confinement.

Following a multi-day trial in May, the jury rendered a split verdict:

GUILTY: 4 counts of Sexual Battery and 2 counts of Criminal Confinement (involving Sierra and V.D.).

NOT GUILTY: Both counts of Level 3 Felony Rape against (Marilyn).

The Sentencing Hearing

During the sentencing hearing, the courtroom heard conflicting portrayals of the defendant, ranging from character references by supporters to emotional victim impact statements.’

Several supporters, friends, and family members attended the hearing to testify to Montiel-Muedano’s positive standing in their lives:

“Kind and supportive, and I’ve seen it not only for myself, but I’ve seen it for countless others. I have seen the way that people just gravitate towards him and the way that he welcomes them, the way that he helps them to feel like they matter… But this doesn’t just affect Gilberto’s life. It affects my life. It’s affected our relationship. It affects our kids… He’s a good person. A kind person, a support person, and has always been that.”

Victim Impact Statements:

Marilyn:

“You have strength, and you have people who love you and believe in you. Never let anyone convince you otherwise. I also pray, Sierra and Beta, that in time you are able to forget it. It’s not easy, but the best choice is to forgive. It’s not for him. It’s for you… Not because what happened was acceptable, and not because anyone deserved it, but because forgiveness is a gift you give yourself.”

Sierra’s Mother:

“Sierra was plagued by constant anxiety. She hit rock bottom as a result of the sexual assault that she experienced. To watch her child, a young woman of immense talent, light, and promise, have her sanctuary stripped away by the predatory actions of Gilberto Montiel, is a grief that no parent should ever have to carry.”

Defendant’s Closing Statement

Before the sentence was pronounced, Montiel-Muedano addressed the court directly:

“We understand that as the situation that I’m coming right now… I understand the decision that I made, that I put myself on that situation. I understand that. But at the same time I want to make sure… whatever decision you take today, I’m going to try to work as hard as I can to get my family back.”

The Judge’s Closing Remarks & Final Sentence

Addressing the gallery, the victims, and the defendant, the presiding judge emphasized the weight of the jury’s finding despite character testimony:

“And to all the supporters of the defendant seated here in the court today: I have read all of your letters, I have listened to all of your testimony, I have heard all the positive things that you stated about him today. And I don’t doubt that those things are true… But in the beginning, you must recall and remember that even if you don’t agree with the jury’s verdict in this case, the jury did sit through multiple days of testimony, presented by both sides… and after considering all that, they still defined beyond a reasonable doubt that he was guilty of multiple counts of sexual battery, confinement.

Beyond the impact, that is the harm that’s been caused to the victims in this case—psychologically, emotionally, et cetera—I’ve also heard the impact that it’s had on their social standing in the community. And obviously, we’ve heard a lot of testimony… that the community, that is, the folks who participate in the Latin dance community, is a very tight and close community.”

For his sentence, Montiel-Muedano was ordered to serve 300 days in local custody, followed by two years of specialized sex offender probation. Additionally, as a convicted felon, he faces potential deportation proceedings upon his release, though prosecutors confirmed that no ICE detainer was active at the time of sentencing.

Following the sentencing, both Sierra and Marilyn shared powerful reactions, reflecting on a painful multi-year journey while using their voices to call for safer dance spaces. Sierra described a complex mix of relief and ongoing frustration after the long legal battle. While she was glad to see accountability for two of the victims, she expressed disappointment that Marilyn did not receive a guilty verdict.

Emphasizing the importance of coming forward, Sierra called him a “serial offender” and noted, “It was important, I think, because it serves justice. It shows that, you know, you can’t just go out there and harm people. You know, there’s consequences to your actions.”

The trauma, however, remains deeply personal for her: “I’m afraid to go out to dance. I—when I do go, I have to have my friends either walk me to my car, or sometimes I feel uncomfortable in the spaces. I think that we need to advocate for safe spaces in the dance community. I think way too many of our dance places are not safe.”

Despite the acquittal on her rape charges, Marilyn focused on public accountability and the future of the community. While she wished he faced more jail time, she recognized the lasting protection of the sex offender registry, stating, “We wish that he have more time, but the time that he have to be on the sexual offender list, I think that’s enough to at least the world know that this person is a dangerous person.”

She added that his sentence is a crucial step for reflection, saying, “I think the time that he going to be in jail is very important because he going to have time for himself to think about his action and the consequence.” Reclaiming the joy of her community, Marilyn concluded, “Dancing for some people are fun thing, like a hobby, but for us, this is culture. We love dance… I hope that after today, our dancing places are safe again.”