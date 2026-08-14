Two Indianapolis Police Officers Shot, Suspect in Custody

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis police officers were shot Friday afternoon on the city’s west side, and police say the suspect is now in custody.

IMPD responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 300 block of N. Fleming Street near W. Vermont Street following reports of a shooting.

Police initially urged residents to shelter in place as active shots were being fired. IMPD now says there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes because of a heavy police presence expected over the next several hours.

The officers’ conditions and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.