Indianapolis Foundation Launches Fund for Flooding Victims

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers helping Hoosiers.

As floodwaters continue to rise across the state, the Indianapolis Foundation has opened a new fund to help with recovery.

The Indianapolis Flood Relief Fund encourages everyday people, businesses, non-profits and corporations to donate money that will be distributed to people impacted by the flooding.

While damage assessments have not been made yet, the Indianapolis Foundation wants to make sure help is available when they do.

“When we think about the needs of the city from the mayor and city-county councilors, the needs are going to grow,” said Ahmed Young, the Foundation’s president and CEO, “and our goal is to make sure we can close those gaps and serve our community no matter what the dollar figure is.”

Once donations are made, the Foundation will work with city and county officials to distribute the donations.