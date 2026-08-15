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DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

DPW has closed the gates surrounding the Edgewood Apartments/Broad Ripple Arts Center along the White River and has closed one of two gates surrounding Rocky Ripple.

Published on August 15, 2026
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A group of construction workers in high-visibility vests working at a construction site at night, with a large illuminated sign visible in the background.
Source: Department of Public Works in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works strongly advises that residents in Rocky Ripple and Ravenswood evacuate.

DPW has closed the gates surrounding the Edgewood Apartments/Broad Ripple Arts Center along the White River and has initiated the closure of one of two gates surrounding Rocky Ripple.

The 52nd Street flood gate was closed early Saturday morning. The 53rd Street gate in Rocky Ripple is being closely monitored.

If a closure is necessary, vehicles, including emergency vehicles, will not be able to access the area and any residents remaining in the impacted zone should evacuate as soon as possible.

A map showing the Ravenswood neighborhood in Chicago, with streets, buildings, and bodies of water labeled.
Map showing a grid of city blocks and streets near a large body of water, with numerous red dots indicating locations.
Aerial map showing a flood zone in North Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, Indiana, with labeled areas including Edgewater Apartments and Indianapolis Arts Center.

DPW Stormwater Engineering expects the White River to crest between 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, with highs reaching Rocky Ripple and Ravenswood as late as 8 p.m.

The Department of Public Works is also monitoring Westfield Blvd for a potential closure. 96th Street and Brandt Road have been closed due to flooding.

Emergency services are coordinating with AES to monitor both planned and unplanned outages. Flood waters and the potential for high winds on Saturday pose a significant safety risk due to the threat of downed power lines.

Rain is expected to fall beginning Saturday morning and continue through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to follow the City of Indianapolis, Indy DPW, and MESA on social media and to text INDYFLOOD26 to 67283 to receive text updates on flood response.

A shelter with the Red Cross is available at the Washington Township Adult Center on Westfield Blvd. Families with pets are asked to go to the Broad Ripple Park Family Center on Broad Ripple Ave.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett declared a local disaster emergency for the city on Friday as central Indiana has seen historic levels of rainfall this week.

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Department of Public Works Indianapolis Department of Public Works Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News White River

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