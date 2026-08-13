University of Indianapolis Sueing IU Indianapolis

We got a little Indianapolis college feud…

The University of Indianapolis is suing Indiana University Indianapolis, claiming that the use of the phrase “IU Indy” is too close to their own trademarked name, “UIndy.”

The University of Indianapolis, which is on the south side of Indy, has gone by “UIndy” for over 20 years. They are now filing a lawsuit against Indiana University Indianapolis for their newer branding of “IU Indy” claiming its “confusingly similar” to their trademark.

Indiana University started using the name “IU Indy” in 2024 after IUPUI was dissolved.

UIndy says that the similarities between the two universities are too similar and could create confusion and deception among incoming students and the public. They say it has already caused confusion with selling merchandise.

The lawsuit calls for “IU Indy” to cease any display, distribution, marketing, advertising, promotions and anything else featuring the “IU Indy” logo.

Check out the two logos here and let us know what you think! Does UIndy have a chance or is it a stretch? Find out if Hammer and Nigel think the greyhounds have a fighting chance in court here: