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Infant Found Abandoned on Indianapolis’ Southeast Side

IMPD is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be made anonymously.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an infant was found abandoned Monday evening on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to the 5400 block of East Thompson Road for a welfare check. The infant was found behind a shopping center.

Police say the baby appeared uninjured and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Investigators believe someone intentionally left the child there.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be made anonymously.

The department also reminded parents that Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows them to safely and anonymously surrender an infant without fear of arrest or prosecution, as long as there are no signs of abuse.

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