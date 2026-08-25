Radio One To Broadcast Live From Noblesville Kroger As Fundraiser For Local Flood Affected Families

On Wednesday, August 26, Radio One Indianapolis will broadcast live for 12 straight hours from the Kroger in Noblesville that was submerged during Central Indiana’s recent flooding. The store has since reopened, and it now becomes the stage for a station-wide push to raise money for flood-affected families through Help in the Heartland, a joint campaign with FOX59, CBS4, Kroger and the American Red Cross with a $500,000 goal.

Nearly every Radio One Indianapolis personality will take the mic on-site throughout the day, turning the Kroger parking lot into a rotating broadcast hub built entirely around live, on-the-spot giving.

Each broadcast is built to drive real-time donations, with hosts sharing recovery stories from the community and pushing listeners toward the Help in the Heartland donation page live on-air, all day long.

Anyone who can’t make it to the Kroger in person can give the same way listeners on-site will: at raise.redcross.org/team/844592. Kroger is matching that momentum with a $10,000 grant.

“Several of our stores had to scramble as water rose around them, so this historic event is personal to us, too,” said Mike Goodwin, President of Kroger Central Division, on the significance of broadcasting from the very store that flooded.

Help in the Heartland — Day of Giving Broadcast Schedule (Wednesday, August 26)

Station Show Time WIBC Tony Katz 6AM–9AM WIBC Hammer and Nigel 3PM–6PM The Fan The Fan Morning Show 7AM–10AM The Fan Query & Company 10AM–1PM The Fan JMV 3PM–6PM B105.7 The Sean Show 6AM–Noon HankFM Annie & Cole 6AM–Noon HankFM Mindy 4PM–6PM Hot 100.9 BSwift 3PM–6PM WTLC FM Karen Vaughn 10AM–2PM Praise Indy Tina Cosby 1PM–3PM La Mega Diego 10AM–6PM Fuego Diego 10AM–6PM Telemundo News 3PM–6PM

Broadcasting live from the Noblesville Kroger. Donations: raise.redcross.org/team/844592