Carmel CVS Armed Robbers Get 22 Years Total in Federal Prison

Source: US DOJ Southern Indiana / US DOJ Southern Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. — Two men will serve significant time in federal prison following a violent armed robbery at a Carmel, Indiana pharmacy.

A federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Mikhal Hamilton to 13 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Hamilton was convicted by a jury of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His co-defendant, 24-year-old David Washington of Arcadia, previously pled guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm charges. Washington was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents and trial evidence, the crime occurred on the morning of June 25, 2023, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 1424 Rangeline Road in Carmel.

During the incident, Hamilton jumped over the pharmacy counter, pointed a gun directly at an employee’s face, and demanded access to the safe. Washington loaded bags with controlled substances and prescription pill bottles. Both men fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Impala parked at a nearby restaurant.

Carmel Police officers located the getaway vehicle shortly after the robbery. During the pursuit, Hamilton threw pill bottles out of the rear window. Officers safely stopped the vehicle and recovered two handguns, prescription pills, and stolen bottles inside the car.

The case was investigated jointly by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Carmel Police Department, with U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker imposing both sentences.

U.S. Attorney Tom Wheeler emphasized the lasting impact of the crime on pharmacy workers, noting that while the victim was not physically injured, the robbery shattered her sense of workplace safety. FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley added that federal authorities will continue to aggressively pursue offenders who use firearms to terrorize local businesses.