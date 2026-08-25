After Losing Their Child, Westfield Parents Fight for Safer Roads

Source: FOX59 / fox59

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield family is turning an unimaginable grief into a fight for safer roads after losing their 7 year-old son two months ago.

The Stidham’s live near Tomlinson Road and Monon Trail Elementary School. After the death of their son Graham, who was crossing at 196th St. and Tomlinson Road, Chris and Rachel Stidham are now asking the city to reduce the speed limit on Tomlinson from 40 to 30 miles per hour.

The Westfield City Council has considered lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, but some council members postponed that proposal on Monday. The idea to reduce the speed limit could be talked about again next month while the city gathers and reviews more data about the roadway with engineers.

“I’m not asking you to close the road. I’m not asking you to do something completely unreasonable,” Rachel Stidham told the council. “It’s 5 mph less than you guys are agreeing or think makes sense.”

Rachel Stidham said their goal for a reduced speed limit goes beyond one road or one school.

“You’ve heard our concerns. You’ve heard our arguments for 30, and now you’re offering 35 as compromise. But my son’s death is exactly why I don’t believe that compromising is something that I’m going to do.”

The council is also looking at adding other safety improvements for the area where the incident happened, including a new crosswalk and pedestrian trail connections.

The Stidham’s said changing the speed limit will never bring his son back, but it can prevent another family from experiencing the same heartwrenching pain.

“Our whole platform and kind of our goal since we’ve lost Graham was, it’s going to take a multitude of things,” Rachel said. “It’s going to take signs and awareness and a crosswalk and a speed limit reduction.”

The couple is fighting to make sure another family does not have to live through what they went through.