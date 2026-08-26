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Meta Settlement Has Hoosier Families Rethinking Social Media

After Meta's agreement to settle a lawsuit for billions, some Hoosiers young and old are reacting.

Published on August 26, 2026
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EN CONTEXTO CON LUIS NAVARRO
Source: STATION PROVIDED, LUIS NAVARRO / Station Provided, Luis Navarro

STATEWIDE — An immese settlement involving Meta is back in the public’s eye based on a issue many parents and young people are having.

Meta has agreed to pay $17.1 billion to settle a lawsuit with multiple states who accuse the company of designing Facebook and Instagram in ways that keep children and teenagers “hooked” by continuously scrolling on their devices. Instagram and Facebook have denied the allegations that they are addictive for kids.

Indiana was among the many states involved in the lawsuit. If the settlement is approved by a federal judge, Indiana could receive $419.9 million.

For 24-year old Keyon, social media has been part of his life for more than a decade. He can remember times when a phone was not in his hand and when he did not need a phone to enjoy life.

“The experience today is noticeably different from what it was 11 years ago,” Keyon said.

Keyon also mentioned how social media has become a bigger part of everyday life, making it harder for users, especially young people, to put their phones down and “go outside and touch grass.”

“I think it would be a lot easier for them to get addicted,” he said. “There is a lot more short-form content that I think could be harmful to attention spans. It’s definitely impacted mine.”

Abby, who is a mother, said she has had issues with social media that have led her and her famiy to use a different approach.

“It’s a little different now,” Abby said. “Everything’s more accessible than it used to be.”

Abby’s son is in college. Before posting her son, she would ask if he wanted his picture online. Soon after he stopped using social media, his perspective on it changed, seeing it as more of a distraction.

“I’m scared for the future of children right now,” she said.

Keyon and Abby are both hoping that with Meta being held financially accountable and stating that they will better mandate better protections, kids won’t be as addicted to using their phones, especially for social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

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