Dolly Parton Dead at 80

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Country music legend Dolly Parton is dead at the age of 80.

Parton rose from humble beginnings in rural Tennessee to become one of the most influential voices in country music. Her hits include “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton also built a global brand through her philanthropy, her Dollywood theme park and her Imagination Library program.

Over her six-decade career, Parton earned 11 Grammy Awards and sold more than 100-million records worldwide.