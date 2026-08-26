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Shooting on Indy’s East Side Kills Teenager, Injures Another

A teenager is dead and another is injured after someone shot them on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday night.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and another is injured after someone shot them on Indianapolis’ east side Tuesday night.

IMPD says officers responded to Wallace Avenue, not far from Scecina Memorial High School, just before 7 p.m. Police found two teenagers with gunshot wounds. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as 17-year-old Alexander Salgado-Bedolla.

Officers say there is no active threat to the public. IMPD asks anyone with information to contact the department at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers.

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