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Indianapolis Loses A Radio Legend

Matt Bair gone too soon at 48

Published on August 25, 2026
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  • Matt Bair, a longtime radio personality, has passed away at the young age of 48.
  • His death has left a significant impact on his co-hosts and the show's identity.
  • Tony Katz struggled to find the right words to express the grief and loss felt by the team and listeners.
A smiling man sitting at a microphone in a recording studio.
Source: Matt Bair / Matt Bair 93 WIBC Indianapolis

Indianapolis Loses A Radio Legend – Matt Bair Gone Too Soon At 48

Tony Katz didn’t try to dress up the pain Tuesday morning — because there was no dressing it up. “There is no blunting, there is no overcoming the profound sadness,” Katz told listeners on 93.1 WIBC, confirming the death of longtime radio personality Matt Bair at just 48 years old. 

Bair’s absence from the show Monday had already raised questions among longtime listeners. Katz said the answer, when it came, was the worst one possible. “We noticed too,” Katz said of Bair’s missing seat. “We just didn’t know what we didn’t know.” 

What followed wasn’t a routine on-air tribute — it was Katz, visibly shaken, refusing to fake his way through a script of platitudes. He said well-meaning text messages he’d received that morning, while kind, “has no capacity but to fall flat. Not because it was ill-intentioned, rather it was beautifully intentioned, but because of course it will.” 

Katz made clear this isn’t a personnel change the show simply absorbs and moves past. In twelve years on air, he said, he’s swapped out co-hosts before. This is different. “No… change because of something as absolutely horrifying as their passing, and absolutely… change that will be as fundamental to the sound of the show as a result of losing Matt Bair,” Katz said bluntly. 

Translation: this isn’t a staffing update, it’s a gut punch to the identity of the program itself. 

Katz described spending Monday at the station with the people who knew Bair best — not colleagues, he was careful to note, but friends. He sat in during Hammer and Nigel’s announcement and watched the tributes roll in on social media. “You don’t get more beloved,” Katz said. “You just don’t get more than that.” 

Katz didn’t pretend to have the tidy words that make grief make sense, because there aren’t any. “There is no word, no grouping of words, no statements that will make it all make sense,” he said. But he leaned on something he says usually doesn’t apply in a divided political moment: solidarity. “In this one instance, we do have each other, because Matt was ours.” 

He credited Bair with lessons on how to be a man, how to be vulnerable, and how to make grown broadcasters lose it on live radio. “He holds the record for making it happen to me,” Katz said. 

The show, Katz vowed, goes on — but not without acknowledging what’s been lost. “I got you, guys,” he told listeners. “Matt Bair is gone at the age of forty-eight, and we are going to get through.” 

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Hear Tony Katz live weekdays on 93.1 WIBC, or catch the full segment on-demand. 

Listen to the discussion “Indianapolis Loses A Radio Legend” in full here:    

Matt Bair: My Mother The Car

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