Braun Orders Indiana Flags Lowered for Dolly Parton

Source: Matthew Horwood / Getty

STATEWIDE — Gov. Mike Braun is ordering Indiana flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at age 80.

The order applies to flags at the Statehouse and all state facilities across Indiana. Flags will remain at half-staff through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Braun is honoring Parton for her career in country music and her philanthropy, including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of books to children.

The governor’s order follows a similar order from President Donald Trump for American flags at federal buildings and grounds.

Braun is also encouraging Hoosiers to lower flags at their homes and businesses in Parton’s memory.