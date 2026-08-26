CBP in Indy Intercept $3.7 Million in Counterfeit Luxury Goods

Source: CBP / CBP

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis intercepted a major shipment of counterfeit luxury jewelry and handbags that would have been worth more than $3.7 million if genuine.

Officers at an express consignment facility in Indianapolis pulled a parcel originating from Hong Kong that was bound for a residential address in Georgia. Upon inspection, trade specialists discovered 875 pieces of counterfeit jewelry—including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets—alongside five knockoff designer handbags.

Source: CBP / CBP

The shipment contained unauthorized trademarks of top luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Experts with CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise confirmed the items were inauthentic before seizing the shipment.

“CBP has an exceptional team of officers and import specialists who are experts in identifying counterfeit goods and work closely with private industry to thwart intellectual property infringement,” said Indianapolis Port Director Brett Mueller. “CBP remains committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling, taking profits from organized crime, and protecting communities from potentially hazardous knockoffs.”

Source: CBP / CBP

Federal officials note that profits from counterfeit goods sales frequently fund transnational organized crime networks. Additionally, knockoff items pose health and safety risks to consumers as they are often manufactured in unregulated environments using substandard materials.

In fiscal year 2025, federal agents seized nearly 79 million counterfeit items nationwide, carrying an estimated total value of over $7.3 billion. Consumers who suspect illegal trade or counterfeit sales are encouraged to report violations through CBP’s online portal or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

CBP protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity.

CBP has also established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is America’s frontline: the nation’s largest law enforcement organization and the world’s first unified border management agency. The 70,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country’s economic prosperity. We enhance the nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.