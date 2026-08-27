Listen Live
Close
Local

Career Criminal Sentenced for Indianapolis Bank Robbery

Brinton Lenell Yates, 58, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Indy in December 2025.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Department of Justice

INDIANAPOLIS — A career criminal from Indianapolis has been sentenced to over a dozen years behind bars for robbing a bank last year.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced on Thursday that Brinton Lenell Yates, 58, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Yates was also ordered to pay $1,583 in restitution.

“Today’s sentence once again demonstrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to seek lengthy sentences for violent repeat offenders,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Regardless of the amount taken, any act of violence or intimidation against our financial institutions will be met with serious federal consequences.”

Court documents state that just before 11 a.m. on December 2, 2025, Yates robbed a Chase Bank located on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Yates left with $1,583 from a bank teller.

About an hour after the bank robbery, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Task Force located Yates in a red Dodge Dakota near West 30th Street and arrested him. IMPD officers then searched Yates’ apartment and found the disguise he wore during the robbery.

“Threatening an employee and robbing a bank is a serious crime, and Yates’ lengthy criminal history makes clear that this was not an isolated incident,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “This sentence removes a repeat offender from our community and holds him accountable for his actions. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to pursue career criminals who put our communities at risk and work to ensure they face justice in federal court.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and IMPD investigated this case as part of Operation Take Back America.

Related Tags

FBI IMPD Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A woman with dark hair and makeup looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Westfield Mom Curses Out Teen Over TPUSA Bracelets

Comments
Flock Announces Security Changes To Cameras After Backlash
92 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana’s 92 Counties Ranked by Number of Flock Cameras

Comments
World Premiere of 'Joyful Noise'
Celebrity  |  24/7 News

Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Comments
Beau Bayh photo
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Beau Bayh Ducking WIBC Interview Requests

Comments
A woman with dark hair and makeup looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Westfield Teen Says Woman Attacked Her at School Event

Comments
A smiling man sitting at a microphone in a recording studio.
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Celebrating Matt Bair

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Teenager Killed, Another Hurt in East Side Shooting

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Infant Found Abandoned on Indianapolis’ Southeast Side

Comments
Local News
Three men, one wearing a police uniform, standing in a grassy area near a damaged building.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun: Storm Recovery Moving Forward

Comments
Older man with long gray beard wearing a blue shirt and sitting in a vehicle.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Man Convicted of Child Molesting Caught in New Mexico

Comments
In this photo illustration, the RayzeBio logo is seen
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rayzebio Announces $173 Million Investment for New Whitestown Facility

Comments
A modern, colorful lounge area with a large TV, comfortable seating, and a table with a checkerboard pattern.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Riley Opens Indiana’s First Pediatric Medical-Psychiatric Unit

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Career Criminal Sentenced for Indianapolis Bank Robbery

Comments
Printed Layoff Notice in Office.
Local  |  Staff

Brownsburg Mailing Facility to Close, Terminating 151 People

Comments
Indiana State Police shield logo
Local  |  Staff

2 Middle School Girls Hurt in School Bus Crash

Comments
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Colts Remove Alec Pierce from PUP List

Comments
Colt's Steam Combine powered by Purdue University logo
Sports News  |  Staff

Colts, Purdue Create Educational ‘Colts STEAM Combine’

Comments
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Richmond Man’s Conviction in Sex Crime Case Upheld

Comments
A young boy in a green uniform standing and talking to an older woman in a pink dress in what appears to be a school or community center setting.
Uncategorized  |  Jake McDaniel

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Indy Murals Keep Legacy Alive

Comments
EN CONTEXTO CON LUIS NAVARRO
Local  |  Renuka Kadakia

Meta Settlement Has Hoosier Families Rethinking Social Media

Comments
Consultation with psychologist for support
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Poll: Most Voters in Key Indiana Districts Oppose Abortion Ban

Comments
A weather forecast map showing severe storm risk and outlook for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with details on tornado, hail, wind, and flooding risks across the region.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Strong Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds Across Indiana

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close